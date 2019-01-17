Jumia Launches Clearance Sales

Jumia Nigeria has announced the launch of its clearance sales tagged ‘Everything Must Go’, targeted at boosting and encouraging new year shopping among Nigerians as well as help them save money on January shopping.

The Head of Engagement Marketing for Jumia Nigeria, Olamide Amosu who announced the plan in a statement, said the campaign would run from January 14th through January 31st, 2019.

Amosu also stated that customers who shop on the Jumia App would enjoy the best prices on 2018 bestsellers, over 50 per cent off daily mega flash sales, mouth-watering discounts on all last piece items and up to 25 per cent off on phones, air conditioners, fans, generators and much more.

“The festive season is winding up and Nigerians have spent a lot of money to have a memorable celebration. Due to the increased spending, a significant number of them may postpone their shopping for later.

“However, with the Jumia Clearance Sales and the accompanying discount, we believe that January can be a time to shop without burning a hole in your pocket,” she added.