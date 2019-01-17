Glo Backs Special Olympics Contingent to 2019 Summer Games in UAE

Telecoms data grandmasters, Globacom, has thrown its weight behind Nigeria’s quest to excel at the next Special Olympic World Summer Games slated for Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, from Thursday, March 14 to Thursday, March 21, 2019.

Nigeria will join other 171 countries to compete for medals in track and field events, featuring athletes with intellectual disabilities; among them being those with Autism, Down’s syndrome and several forms of learning disorders.

To boost the Nigerian contingent’s performance at the games, Globacom is sponsoring some of the team members to the Olympics.

At a brief presentation ceremony at its Mike Adenuga Towers head office in Lagos on Wednesday, the company presented cheques to three of the beneficiaries.

The beneficiaries who received their cheques include; Miss Tejumola Ogunlela, aquatics; Chima Maduakor – Track and field; Oyinkansola Givens Joseph – Badminton.

The donation is meant to cover the cost of training and travel for the individual athletes.

Presenting the cheques to the athletes, Globacom’s Executive Director of Legal Services, Mrs. Gladys Talabi said that it was not the first time the company was supporting the Nigerian Contingent to the Special Olympics, recalling that in 2011, Globacom sponsored the Nigerian contingent who returned from Athens in Greece with a total of 27 medals comprising nine gold, nine silver and nine bronze medals.

Talabi said that the company was sponsoring this year’s participation because it believes in the goals of the games, which include, among other things, to improve lives of the special children, helping them to reach their full potential, and to create greater social inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities.

She commended the young athletes, for their courage and determination even in the face of disability.

According to her it was not compulsory that the team should win medals, saying that the fact that they were bold enough to dare in spite of their challenges was victory on its own.

“You are already champions for daring to step out to compete on the world stage; your spirit and your courage have made you winners,” she said, adding that Globacom is strongly behind them in their quest to make the country proud.

Also speaking on behalf of the Nigerian contingent to the Special Olympics, Mr. Adeola Oladugba was full of appreciation for Globacom.

He promised that the team would make Globacom, all the sponsors and the nation of Nigeria in general, proud.

Mr. Bode Ogunlela, father of one of the athletes, on behalf of all the parents said that Globacom has contributed to the happiness of the special children.

The beneficiaries, who are challenged with different kinds of speech and hearing impediments, also made brave and bold attempts to express their gratitude to their sponsors.