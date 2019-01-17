Buhari Takes Campaign to Delta, Promises not to Betray Trust of Nigerians

By Omololu Ogunmade in Warri

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Warri, Delta State, told the crowd, which received him at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally that he would not abuse the trust of Nigerians.

He also told the crowd to reflect on the state of the country in 2015, when he took over power and compare it with what his administration had done with the resources available to it, saying his interest is to serve Nigeria and ensure that citizens live together and work for the nation.

He promised that if re-elected, his government would do better for Niger Delta than it had done since 2015, pleading with the people to cooperate with the APC by electing all its candidates in the forthcoming elections.

The President who also brought to the fore the tripod of his campaign promises in 2015, viz: security, economy and war against corruption, said his government had lived up to its promises.

According to him, the country has been properly secured, while the economy has been boosted through the transformation of agricultural sector into an industry and consequently reducing unemployment.

On the war against corruption, the president said his administration had fought anti-graft war and would continue to be on the trail of those whom he said had enriched themselves with the nation’s resources until they are eventually caught with the long hand of the law.

“The country has been secured to be properly independent. We have helped the youths, most of whom were unemployed by turning agriculture to industry. We have been able to achieve the security of our nation.

“I assure you that those who enriched themselves, we have been able to get them and dealt with them. I assure you, we are doing it, and we will continue to do it. I assure you, we won’t abuse your trust. The programme you mentioned about the development of the Niger Delta will be taken seriously. I expect you to cooperate with APC from the top to the bottom,” he said.

The President said that since 1978, when he served as the Minister of Petroleum, his interest in petroleum had not waned, and pointed out that he was aware of the influence commanded by the people of the Niger Delta because God had placed them atop the petroleum asset, which he also described as a national asset.

He expressed gratitude to the people for turning out in large numbers to receive him, as the Warri Stadium and its environs were heavily crowded, with shouts of Sai Baba.

“I want to show my appreciation to you. I appreciate these great numbers. Since ’78 or ’79, when I served as the Minister of Petroleum, I have never lost interest in petroleum. I am absolutely aware of your influence because God has placed you on top of the nation’s asset. I hope you appreciate the favour that God has done for you and Nigeria.

“I am here to remind you of where we were in 2015, when we came in, where we are now and what we have been able to achieve with the resources available to us.

‘’Our interest is to serve Nigeria and see that we live together and work for the nation. God has blessed us with people and resources,” he said.

At the rally, the president presented the flag of the party to Great Ogboru, whose candidature for the governorship contest in the state on the platform of APC is still being contested in the court.

Present at the rally were the National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiuomhole; Director-General of Buhari Campaign Organisation and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; the South-south Campaign Co-ordinator, Godswill Akpabio, the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, former governor of the state and Delta South senatorial candidate, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, Deputy National Chairman of APC, Niyi Adebayo, among other party leaders.