Bad Leadership Responsible for Police’s Lost Glory, Says IG

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Less than 48 hours after he assumed office, the Acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, said wednesday that ‘’quality leadership’’, which he plans to bring on board, will restore the lost glory of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

He noted that the NPF is blessed with intellectually gifted, exceptionally dedicated and professionally sound officers and men but said the absence of quality leadership had been the setback of the police.

Adamu who stated this in his maiden speech, during the formal handing over ceremony at the Force headquarters Abuja, said as IG, he would draw from his national and international policing leadership to provide the missing link in ensuring that the dignity of the Force is restored.

“Among you seated in this hall today are some of such thorough-bred and passionate professionals who can hold their own among their peers, and have consistently distinguished themselves in complex national and international engagements.

‘’All that you desire, from my experience, is a transparent, responsive, motivational, accountable and knowledgeable leader who will not only treat you with the dignity you deserve in your line of duty, but who is sensitive to your welfare needs and fair in the manner your promotion and other reward regimes are addressed”, he said.

While he emphasised that the absence of the level of leadership had always been the missing link in policing in Nigeria, he promised to provide the ‘’highest level of professional and responsible leadership’’ that would advance the fortune of the Force.

He, therefore, urged officers and men of the police to henceforth abstain from conducts that will drag the police into disrepute and put their career in jeopardy.

Adamu who said he would soon unveil his strategic plan for the revamping of the police, noted that his priority is to work in concerted efforts with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other stakeholders to ensure that the general elections slated for February and March this year are peaceful and credible.

The Acting IG, however warned that the police will not hesitate to deal with any individual or groups that attempts to conduct themselves or carry out actions that may likely threaten the forthcoming general election.

He added, “While with your support, I am confident that we have the operational capacity to ensure the success of both exercises; I am not unaware of the possible security threats that some misguided political actors and their followers may attempt to pose during the general election.

“To such elements, I must sound a note of warning that as a nation, we have had enough of electoral violence. Hence, while Nigeria Police Force under my watch shall work with the Independent National Electoral Commission and sister security agencies in guaranteeing a peaceful and secure space for all political parties and citizens to freely exercise their electoral rights, we shall not hesitate to identify, isolate and bring to deserved justice any person or group that attempts to threaten our sacred democratic order.’’

On the issue of citizens’ rights, Adamu said he is mindful of the yearnings of the people for a policing system that will not only assure them of their safety, but treat them with civility and hold their rights sacred.

While he promised on behalf of officers of the police that their deserved aspirations will be met henceforth, he also called on the citizens to work with the police in the interest of community safety and national security.