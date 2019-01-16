With Quality Leadership, We Will Restore Lost Glory of Nigeria Police, Says Ag. IGP Adamu

*Says force will treat citizens with civility

*Promises to deal firmly with perpetrators of electoral violence

By Enumah in Abuja

Acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Wednesday said with quality leadership which he plans to bring on board as IG, the lost glory of the Nigeria Police Force would be restored.

Adamu noted that the Force was blessed with intellectually gifted, exceptionally dedicated and professionally sound officers and men but the absence of quality leadership had been the setback of the police.

Adamu, who stated this in his maiden speech, at the formal handing over ceremony at the Force headquarters Abuja, said as IG, he would draw from his national and international policing leadership to provide the missing link to ensure the dignity of the Force is restored.

“Among you seated in this hall today are some of such thorough-bred and passionate professionals who can hold their own among their peers, and have consistently distinguished themselves in complex national and international engagements. All that you desire, from my experience, is a transparent, responsive, motivational, accountable and knowledgeable leader who will not only treat you with the dignity you deserve in your line of duty, but who is sensitive to your welfare needs and fair in the manner your promotion and other reward regimes are addressed”, he said.

While he emphasised that the absence of this level of leadership had always been the missing link in policing in Nigeria, he promised to provide the highest level of professional and responsible leadership that would advance the fortune of the Force.

He urged officers and men of the Force to henceforth abstain from conducts that will drag the Police into disrepute and put their career in jeopardy.

Adamu who said he would soon unveil his strategic plan for the revamping of the Force, noted that his priority was to work with INEC and others to ensure that the general election slated for February and March this year were peaceful and credible.

The Acting IG, however, warned that the Force will not hesitate to deal with any individual or group that attempts to conduct themselves or carry out actions that may likely threaten the forthcoming general election.

“While with your support, I am confident that we have the operational capacity to ensure the success of both exercises, I am not unaware of the possible security threats that some misguided political actors and their followers may attempt to pose during the general election.

” To such elements, I must sound a note of warning that as a nation, we have had enough of electoral violence. Hence, while Nigeria Police under my watch shall work with the Independent National Electoral Commission and sister security agencies in guaranteeing a peaceful and secure space for all political parties and citizens to freely exercise their electoral rights, we shall not hesitate to identify, isolate and bring to deserved justice any person or group that attempts to threaten our sacred democratic order.

On the issue of citizens’ rights, Adamu said he was mindful of the yearnings of the people for a policing system that will not only assure them of their safety, but treat them with civility and hold their rights sacred.

“While I promise on behalf of officers of the Force that their deserved aspirations will be met henceforth, I also call on the citizens to work with the police in the interest of community safety and national security,” he said