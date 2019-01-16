Sports Minister Thrilled by Quality of Facilities Earmarked for Edo 2020

NATIONAL SPORTS FESTIVAL

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, on Monday in Benin City commended the Government of Edo State for its preparedness to host the 20th edition of the National Sports Festival billed for 2020.

The Sports Minister who paid an unscheduled visit to the state to assess the level of work going on at facilities earmarked for the Games now being referred to as “Benin 2020”, was full of plaudits for the state.

Some of the sports facilities visited by the minister include; the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin Technical College sports ground as well as the University of Benin Sports Complex.

“I must confess that from what I have seen on ground, the Edo State Government is more prepared for the hosting of the National Sports Festival than I had imagined.

“Of course, there is still the need for some touches here and there but that is where the Federal Government comes in because the National Sports Festival is a Federal Government event. Even the University of Benin from the facilities I see on ground, can successfully host the games and I seize the opportunity to commend the founding fathers of the institution for this great initiative.

“I am totally happy with all the locations visited here in Benin-City”, the minister declared.

Asked to comment on the renovation work done so far on the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Dalung said he was more than satisfied.

“The contractor has already assured me that the stadium will be ready by April. The stadium from what I have seen is capable of becoming the best in the country but I have already advised the Edo State Government not to compromise quality. The stadium is going to become not only a state monument but also a national monument hence the need to emphasize the use of quality materials and products”, the minister stated.

Responding on behalf of the Edo State Government, the Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission, Godwin Dudu-Orumen, re-iterated the readiness of the state to host the best National Sports fFestival. He said the state will leave no stone unturned to achieve this.

“The Governor Godwin Obaseki led administration is already re-constructing the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium to international standard and we are building 20 mini stadia in the 18 local governments areas of the state. “We not only want to host the games, we want it to be the best ever since the inception of the games and you can be rest assured that we are going to put every machinery in place to achieve that,” stressed the Edo Sports Commission boss.

Edo State was awarded the hosting rights for the 20th National Sports Festival at the close of the 19th edition which was held in Abuja last December.