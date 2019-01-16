Osinbajo: Misappropriation of Soldiers’ Welfare Funds will Be Punished

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Wednesday in Abuja said any clear issue of service chiefs short-changing soldiers by denying them their necessary welfare while on war front in the North-east would be investigated and culprits of misappropriation would be prosecuted.

Osinbajo made this remark while appearing along with President Muhammadu Buhari at an ongoing town hall meeting in Abuja.

The vice president was reacting to a question on why the federal government seemed not to be concerned about recent cases of soldiers protesting their poor welfare despite billions of naira budgeted for the war.

But Osinbajo said there was a process to follow if indeed soldiers were being shortchanged, emphasising that suspects of such crime will be investigated and if found guilty, brought to justice.