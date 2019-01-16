iSON Group Shines at the 2018 NiTA Awards

iSON Group, Africa’s leading IT and ITeS companies with presence in about 14 countries in Africa clinched four awards at the recently concluded 2018 Nigerian Technology Awards, held in Lagos, Nigeria. iSON Technologies a subsidiary of iSON Group bagged the I.T Services & Support Company of the Year and the Managed Services & Support Company of the Year awards while iSON BPO International Limited carted away the Contact Centre & BPO Operator of the Year awards as well at the Nigeria Technology Awards (NiTA) and Business Excellence Award (BEXA) ceremony.

Having bagged the same award for two years consecutively, iSON Group has concretized its position as the mainstay of Information Technology Solutions in Africa. The award reaffirms iSON Group’s strong performance as a leading customer experience service provider and in recognition of iSON group’s excellent achievements towards ensuring a sustainable and inclusive technology space in Nigeria. The awards also aimed to encourage the company to develop innovative and creative Technology solutions, which will uplift the image of Nigeria both locally and internationally.

iSON Group’s Founder and Chairman, Ramesh Awtaney, in expressing his appreciation for the awards, said, “The company is honoured to receive this great award; and in a special way we would like to thank our customers, partners, policy makers and other stakeholders who challenge us to do better every time, thereby fostering our drive for excellence. Since inception, the company has had a history of revolutionizing the way IT has been done in Africa. Innovation has been our focus and we try to portray this in everything we do. In line with our vision, we aim to be the foremost provider of Information Technology solutions in Africa.”

“We are further inspired by this acknowledgement and will continue to extend the frontiers of information technology, call centre, and our servicing services solutions which iSON Group is known for. We remain committed to consistently providing solutions that will enable our clients make a difference, and we are honoured to be recognized as a breakthrough innovator by such an established group of industry experts and to have won in multiple categories”.

Over the years, iSON Group has been winning series of awards for its role in driving technology adoption in Nigeria and has taken the lead in driving digital inclusion and providing end-to-end solutions that facilitate the growth and diversity of technology within its markets. It’s Founder and Chairman, Ramesh Awtaney, has received several awards and commendations for his exemplary role in fostering a truly Digital Africa.

The Nigeria Technology Awards (NiTA) is an award ceremony organized to recognize, celebrate and reward Technology Entrepreneurs, Innovators, Academicians, Inventors and policy makers (Government) in Nigeria through online public voting. The Awards is aimed at building a large scale and internationally recognized Technology Awards in Nigeria.