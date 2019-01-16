Buhari: Govs Compel LG Chairmen to Sign for Allocations But Give Them Just a Fraction

Omololu Ogunmade

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday night in Abuja accused state governors of compelling local governments to sign for allocations that ordinarily belong to them and dole out to them only a fraction of such allocations.

The president made this allegation at an ongoing town hall meeting that he’s addressing along with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja. The town hall meeting is being anchored by a television presenter, Kadaria Ahmed.

Buhari who further alleged that the information at his disposal revealed that the governors could for instance, force the local governments to sign for allocations that legally belong to them and pocket the rest.

He therefore tasked the media to investigate this allegation and expose alleged corruption and high handedness of the governors against local governments.