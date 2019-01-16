Edo govt restricts movement on Ekehuan Road over President Buhari’s visit

The Edo State Government has announced that there will be a restriction of movement from 12 noon to 4pm on Thursday, January 17, on Ekehuan Road axis of the Benin Metropolis as a result of the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Benin City, the Edo State capital.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., the state government said that movement will be restricted on parts of Ekehuan Road, particularly between Ehaekpen Junction and Agho Junction, as the President will be hosted at Garrick Memorial School, opposite University of Benin Ekehuan campus.

According to Ogie, “As a result of the visit of His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to Edo State tomorrow, Thursday, January 17, there will be a restriction of movement in the Ekehuan Road axis of the Benin Metropolis from 12 noon to 4pm.

“Residents in the area are advised to avoid this route, particularly between Ehaekpen Junction and Agho Junction.”

He added, “Residents, who must move within the area during this period, should use alternative routes that will help them cut-off Garrick Memorial Secondary School, opposite the University of Benin, Ekehuan Campus, which is the venue of the event.”