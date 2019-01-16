Dogara, Ekweremadu Canvass Better Welfare for Military Personnel

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, and the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, have canvassed for a better welfare package for officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

In a statement signed on the speaker’s behalf by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Turaki Hassan, to mark the 2019 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, yesterday, Dogara assured Nigerians that the House of Representatives will remain committed to improving the welfare of officers and men of the armed forces.

According to the speaker, “The National Assembly is ever ready to expeditiously pass any legislative measures proposed by the executive towards improving the welfare and conditions of service of men of the armed forces so as to boost their morale.”

While thanking the fallen heroes for paying the ultimate sacrifice for the defence of the territorial integrity of Nigeria, as well as her peace and stability, he prayed for the repose of their souls and encouraged those who are in the trenches to hold on as they are in the thoughts and prayers of Nigerians.

Stressing that violence is threatening the unity and foundation of Nigeria and its democracy, Dogara added that everything possible to win the war against terrorism and all sundry violence must be done.

He stated, “Today we remember our fallen heroes, brave men and women of our armed forces who paid the supreme price by laying down their lives in defence of the unity, territorial integrity of our nation and promotion of global peace. They died for the love, honour and service to God and country. We remember and honour with prayers for the repose of the souls of these courageous and patriotic unknown soldiers that their sacrifices will never be in vain.

“To everyone who is out there in the trenches, fighting for peace and territorial integrity of this country, we are with them and will continue to say that they should stand strong.

“We remember them this day on behalf of a very grateful nation for the sacrifice these very important brothers and sisters, very extraordinary sacrifices that they are making for the peace and stability of this nation. We can’t thank them enough.

There is no way we can possibly pay them for the supreme sacrifice.

“We pledge the continuous support of the House of Representatives to the welfare of our armed forces.

We in the National Assembly, as always asserted, are ever ready to expeditiously pass any legislative measures proposed by the Executive towards improving the welfare and conditions of service of our armed forces so as to boost their morale”.

On his part, Ekweremadu applauded the Nigerian military for their sacrifices, urging Nigeruans to appreciate their sacrifices by working for a just nation.

Ekweremadu made this appeal via his social media handle, @iamekweremadu, while paying tribute to the nation’s heroes on the occasion of this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

His words: “On this occasion of Armed Forces Remembrance Day, I join other compatriots to pay respect to our heroes, both living and fallen. They make great sacrifices and sometimes pay the highest price that we may live in safety.

“To our living heroes, we owe deep gratitude and better welfare.

To the memory of our fallen heroes, we owe a nation where no man is oppressed, but one where justice and peace prevail and everyone is given a sense of belonging so that together we can build a Nigeria of our dream