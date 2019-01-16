Court Orders Substituted Service of Charge on Oil Marketer

Davidson Iriekpen

A Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday ordered substituted service on an oil marketer, Chima Anyaso, and his company, Ceecon Energy Oil and Gas Limited who are standing trial on a N2.1 billion criminal charge.

The defendant is standing trial over alleged forgery and fraud.

The prosecution in the charge marked FHC/L/332c/18, alleged that accused committed the offence on February 21, 2011.

The oil marketer was alleged to have forged a letter- headed paper of Total Nigeria Ltd. captioned “offer to sale” dated February 21, 2011, with reference number AAC/CSO/OPS/.

He falsely presented the letter to Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), to obtain a credit facility in the said sum for delivery of 15 metric tonnes of Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK).

In the charge, the accused was also alleged to have on February 22, 2011, forged another letter-headed paper of Total Nigeria Ltd. which he presented to GTB for the payment of N2.1billion, for the supply of 15 metric tonnes of ATK.

The prosecutor, Mr. Julius Ajakaiye, a senior officer with the Department of State Security Services (DSS), told the court that the accused had been evading service of the charge when the case was called.

He, therefore, urged the court for an order of substituted service of the charge by way of pasting same at the last known address of the accused.

The prosecution alleged that the defendant fraudulently obtained the said sum as credit facility.

The offences contravene the provisions of sections 1(1) (a) and 2(1) (c) of the Advanced Fee Fraud and Other Related offences, Cap. A 6 Laws of the Federation of 2004.

Justice Ayokunle Faji, while adjourning the matter until January 30, for report of service, ordered that the charge be pasted at the last known address of the oil marketer and his