Buhari, Fayemi Greet Bisi Akande at 80

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja and Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, yesterday joined all members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in greeting the first Interim Chairman of the party and former Governor of Osun State, Chief Abdukareem Adebisi Akande on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

The president’s media adviser, Mr. Femi Adesina, said Buhari congratulated Akande, his family and friends for the laudable achievements over the years, which he said threw him into the limelight at an early age, particularly highlighting his sacrifices in public service at both state and national levels.

“As the first Interim Chairman of the APC, President Buhari affirms that the former governor’s pivotal and visionary leadership prepared the party for history in 2015, which saw it unseating an incumbent president for the first time in an election in Nigeria.

“President Buhari extols Chief Akande’s loyalty and faithfulness to the party and the cause of building a strong and unified nation, as he consistently challenges governments and leaders to higher ideals, and reminds them to think out of the box in meeting the needs of the poor and vulnerable.

“The president believes that the octogenarian’s good-nature, large heart and broad outlook on issues have impacted positively on party politics and democracy in Nigeria, praying that God will grant him longer life, strength and wisdom to serve more,” the president said.

Meanwhile, Fayemi has also felicitated with Akande, describing him as a living legend and perfect example of talent and hard work.

Fayemi in a personally signed congratulatory letter to Akande, said he considered it a great privilege for him to work and walk with the former APC interim national chairman, whom he described as a man of integrity.

He describedAkande as a pride and a leading light of the progressive school of thought “a true, committed, passionate and loyal Awoist, deserving of all admiration”.

The governor said: “I celebrate you today as always because you have been a great boss and a wonderful mentor. I will forever cherish the chance of working and walking with you to make life more meaningful for our

people”.