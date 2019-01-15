Restore Professionalism, Adherence to Rule of Law in Police, PDP Urges Ag IG

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the acting Inspector General of Police (IG) Adamu Mohammed to immediately commence the reorganisation of the Nigeria Police to restore professionalism and adherence to rules of engagement in the Force.

The Director of Media and Publicity, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement Tuesday advised the new police boss to remove all templates of election rigging contained in the handover note that will be presented to him by Idris Ibrahim.

He stressed that the new IG must also urgently take steps to address the bastardisation of promotion in the police under the last IG, where officers due for promotion were denied and only those endorsed by a cabal or who have enough money to buy their way through were promoted.

Ologbondiyan said that this was in addition to immediately setting up a process that guarantees proper welfare of officers and men of the Nigeria police.

The main opposition party berated the outgoing IG Idris for a shameful and partisan tenure, which destroyed professionalism in the police and compromised the lives and security of Nigerians, adding that he must be held accountable for all the atrocities he committed while in office.

Ologbondiyan said that Idris would be remembered as the only IG in the nation’s political history, who surrendered the responsibilities of his exalted office to the whims and caprices of politicians who share courtesies with the Buhari presidency.

He stated: “He defied the need to secure troubled areas and watched carelessly while an integral part of our nation was engulfed in bloody clashes.

“Idris will also be remembered as that police officer who had a penchant for framing innocent Nigerians with ridiculous allegations. Throughout his inglorious tenure, he functioned as the commander of the militant wing of the APC, just to retain his office and remain in power.”

The PDP therefore urged the new police boss to learn a lesson from the shameful end of Idris as IG by immediately setting up the process of re-orientating and insulating the Force from partisan politics, while subjecting it to the tenets of democracy and the rule of law.

The party also urged the police chief to avoid the pitfalls of the last IG, who has gone down in history as the most corrupt, devious and reckless police officer to hold the post of the IG in Nigeria.