Pan Ijaw Group Meets, Vows to Vote against PDP Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

A pan-Ijaw Social Cultural Organisation in Edo State, Izon Ibe Global Network (IIGN), has called on all Ijaw people to reject the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Ovia federal constituency, Ms Omosede Igbinedion.

The call was contained in a statement issued by the President of the group, Godstime Ogidigba, and made available to journalists yesterday in Benin-city, the state capital.

In the statement, the group attributed its reason to the fact that the lawmaker, aside failure to attract development to the area, has not visited any of the Ijaw communities in the state since her election in 2015.

They appealed to the people of Ovia federal constituency to support and vote for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dennis Idahosa.

Ogidigba described Idahosa as a detribalised, selfless and a reliable politician, whom he said had impacted on the lives of the people in his personal capacity.

According to him, “Since we voted for Omosede in 2015, she has not stepped her foot on any Ijaw community or show her appreciation to the Ijaw people in her constituency whom she massively relied on then.

“We supported her despite the fact that her elder brother, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, the then governor, allegedly tried to rename all Ijaw communities in the state.

“Never again would we offer her support because, like her brother, she had also betrayed us.

“We want to advise all Ijaw people and leaders of the ex-agitators who are collecting money from her to desist from such activities as the deities of Ijaw nation will never forgive such persons.

“We called on all Ijaw sons and daughters at home and abroad to support Idahosa for House of Representatives.

“Idahosa is a detribalised man committed to the service of the people. When he was a commissioner, his monthly salary was shared among widows and youths of Ovia South West of which Ijaw youths benefitted.”