Buhari, Osinbajo, Others Honour Fallen Heroes

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday led Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the leadership of the National Assembly, and the Judiciary to lay wreath at the National Memorial Arcade in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event marked the climax of the 2019 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration.

The event, which started immediate after the arrival of President Buhari at about 11.a.m., featured a parade of Officers and Men of the Armed Forces and the Nigerian Legion.

On arrival at the National Memorial Acade Abuja, President Buhari in company of the Parade Commander inspected the parade by the Army, Navy, Air force, and the Nigerian Legion.

This was followed by the bigel of the last post a unique but symbolic aspect of the ceremony that reminds veterans of their departed colleagues, and the families of fallen Heroes who had paid the supreme sacrifice.

The Director, Army Chaplaincy Services, Brig-Gen. Charles Chidibere Iregu offered the Christian prayers while the Muslim prayers was performed by Navy Commander Toafeek Gidado.

NAN reports that after the one-minute silence for the fallen heroes, President Buhari and Vice-President Osinbajo laid wreaths at the tomb of the unknown soldiers.

NAN observed that as a departure from previous traditions, the Senate President, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, laid the wreath at the same time, followed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Walter Ononghen.

Others, who joined in laying the wreath included some cabinet ministers, Service Chiefs and the Chairman of Nigeria Legion, retired Brig-Gen. Adakole Akpa.

The Representative of Widows of the fallen Heroes, Mrs Samira Abu Ali, with emotions written on her face, laid the wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldiers.

President Buhari later signed the anniversary register after which he was supported by the other dignitaries to release some white pigeons to signify peace in the land.(NAN)