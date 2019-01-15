Boko Haram Overruns Borno Town

By Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents on Monday night overran the Nigerian border town with Cameroon, Rann, in Kala-Balge Local Government of Borno State, a member of the Civilian JTF told THISDAY in Maiduguri.

The source said some of his colleagues made a save-our-soul (SOS) call from the town.

He noted that no fewer than 10 persons were killed, while many houses were set ablaze in the attack on Rann.

He said the insurgents entered the town in a large convoy and attacked the military base in the town.

He said an exchange of gun fire between the insurgents and the military lasted for about three hours.

He however said: “The troops got back up from Ngala this morning after they were initially overpowered last night.”

He noted that the CJTF in conjunction with the army are still working with local NGOs to provide emergency service for the victims.

The source lamented that the United Nations and international non-government organisations have continually pulled out their staff from the town in the last couple of months due to incessant attacks by the insurgents.

Reacting to the attack, the spokesman of Operation Lafiya Dole, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, said he was unaware of any attack, adding that the Theatre Commander, Major Gen. Benson Akinroluyo, was at the Armed Forces Remembrance Day and could not get the commander to tell him the situation of things.