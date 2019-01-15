Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Obaseki tasks Nigerians on sustained unity

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has urged Nigerians not to take for granted the price fallen heroes paid to ensure the country’s indivisibility.

The governor said this while participating in the 2019 Armed Forces Remembrance Day held at Oba Ovonramwen Square in Benin City on Tuesday.

He said, “It is a solemn event to remember those who fought to keep the country together. It is because of the sacrifice they made that we still have this country today, so we should not take it for granted. We should not forget everyday of our lives either as politicians, public servants and citizens that a price was paid for our unity.”

Speaking on support for families of fallen heroes, the governor said institutional arrangements were on ground to support their welfare as well as that of Legionnaires.

“As a routine, I provide financial succour for their welfare,” the governor said.

He, however, said that the Nigerian government could do more to ensure serving military men and officers were well-catered for, noting “The Nigerian government can do more within the limits of available resources. There is room for improvement.”

During the event, there was symbolic release of white Pigeons, laying of wreaths, hoisting of flag and 21 gunshots salute in honour of the fallen heroes.