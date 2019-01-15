26 Killed in Bandits’ Attack on Sokoto Villages

By Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

No fewer than 26 people were killed on Monday when bandits invaded Warwana, Kursa and Dutsi villages of Rabah Local Government of Sokoto State.

According to the District Head of Gandhi, Alhaji Abubakar Maccido, the bandits stormed the villages on motorcycle shooting sporadically.

The district head expressed fear that as the elections are approaching, there is a possibility that his subjects might not be allowed to exercise their franchise for the fear of further attacks.

He pleaded with government to deploy enough security personnel to contain the activities of the bandits.

Responding, the Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, DSP Cordelia Nwawe, said investigation had already commenced, adding that the police will address the press in a couple of days.

She stated that the Commissioner of Police Murtala Mani has directed that more riot police should be drafted to the area.

The victims have been buried at Gandhi cemetery according to Islamic rites.

Speaking at the burial, the Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal commiserated with the family and people of Rabah Local Government and prayed Allah to forgive the deceased all their shortcomings and grant them eternal rest.

Tambuwal appealed to the communities in the state to always report suspicious movements in their areas to the security agencies for necessary action.

He further urged the people to cooperate with them for the successful discharge of their duties.