 Osun ‘ll Use Sports to Maximise Tourism in Osun, Says Governor

Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola has expressed his administration’s commitment to develop tourism using sports.

He also promised to support sports so as to properly harness the potentials in the sector.

The governor spoke at the weekend during the ‎’Inaugural Victory Golf Kitty’, organised in his honour and that of Deputy Governor Benedict Alabi, at the MicCom Golf and Country Club in Ada. Deputy Governor Alabi is a golfer.

The event was attended by dignitaries including, Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba AbduRashed Olabomi; The Founder of MicCom Golf Club in Ada, Prince Tunde Ponle; Captain of MicCom Golf Club Alhaji Akeem Afolabi, among others.

Oyetola, who described tourism and sports as lucrative sectors, said his administration would spare no effort to reinvigorate the sectors for the benefit of the state and her citizens.

He promised to invest in the two sectors as part of efforts to encourage diversification of the economy.‎

Oyetola said the initiative would complement investment drive of his administration and to stimulate the economy through job creation and wealth generation.

He noted that the initiative would be tailored towards improving the state\’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

‎Governor Oyetola encouraged youths on the need to take maximum advantage which his administration would be created at making life worthwhile for all particularly the young ones.‎

‎He commended the organisers of the event for using their resources to boost sporting activities particularly golf sport in the state.‎

‘As you all know, tourism is one of the area encouraged by governments all over the world and sport tourism is one of it.

‘That is why in the state of Osun, we encourage soft tourism through sports, especially at Ada Golf Club, the club that produced the best golfer in Nigeria today, Mr Sunday Olapade from here in Ada.

‎’Golf, I ‘m aware is a game of gentlemen and women all over the world. It’s a game you don’t need to be an expert to start but once you begin to understand the basics of wings, rules and etiquettes, you begin to enjoy the game and get passionate about it’, he added. ‎

‎Captain of the Club Afolabi said the MicCom Golf club was established to promote good health, robust interaction and as well create job opportunities for the youths in the state and beyond.

‎Afolabi said, “Golf game, apart from promoting good health and robust social interaction, also creates job opportunities to the youths in and around the host environment.

‘MicCom Golf and Country Club is especially noted for youth, development and it has always strived to ensure that our boys are given inelastic opportunities for growth and excel in golfing.

‘You would all agree‎ with me that when you develop the youths, you have taken adequate care of the future,’ he concluded.‎‎