Okowa Challenges Africans on Promotion of History through Books

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has challenged Africans, especially Nigerian, leaders and intellectuals to pay greater attention to documentation of the history and culture of their people in the interest of present and future generations.

Okowa also commended the giant strides of the Obi of Owa Kingdom and Chairman, Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomo II, whose peaceful disposition has triggered unprecedented progress in his domain in the last 59 years.

Speaking at the recent launch of ‘’The Odyssey of Emmanuel Onyeike Efeizomor II’’, a 262-page biography of the Obi of Owa in Ika North-East Local Government Area of Delta State, the governor said his outstanding achievements could not have been possible without the peaceful and purposeful disposition of the monarch.

He noted that humility is another virtue of Efeizomor II worthy of emulation, saying he has successfully transformed the Kingdom from a frugal monarchy to a prominent land of progress and prosperity despite ascending the throne at the tender age of 21 years.

Recounting his earliest encounter with the monarch as a child growing up in Owa, Okowa thanked the monarch for his rare exhibition of kindness, and for his cooperation on the book project even as he commended the authors for their commitment.

The governor also congratulated the people of Owa Kingdom for successfully documenting the history of Owa kingship and that of the people of Owa Kingdom, stressing that such historical documents would help future generation of Africans to grasp their history.

According to the governor, “subjects of different kingdoms should be encouraged to write books about their kingdoms. This book presented today will be read by the people of Owa; other people will also read the book, which will be very useful to them.

“Many people want to know about the Owa Kingdom and we thank God that we have a book that will enlighten the people, it will inspire several people to write about their kingdoms.”

The chairman of the book launch, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, described the book as a great legacy to the people of Owa Kingdom and humanity while the book reviewer, Prof. Abednego Ekoko noted that the 10-chapter book could be a source of a potential best selling film.

Similarly, the authors of the book, which was conceived and funded by Okowa, said that it was a privilege to have helped put the work together, noting that the contributions of the monarch, the governor and over 600 respondents made the publication a reality.

According to Prof. Sam Ukala and Dr. Ben Nwanne, the book is a collation of the life and times of Efeizomor II as well as the history of Owa Kingdom and cultural evolution of the over 727 years old Owa stool.

Ukala, on behalf of the authors of the book, disclosed that more than 620 people were interviewed by the team and rigorous research conducted involving various publications and documents about Obi Efeizomor II.