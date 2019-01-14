Obaseki Fetes Bendel Insurance, Tasks Team on NPFL Title

Showers team, supporters club with N30m

By Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

In appreciation of qualifying the state owned football team for the

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki at the weekend rewarded the Bendel Insurance Football Club of Benin with N25 million.

The supporters’ club of the team also got N5million from the Edo State chief executive.

The governor who hosted the team at the Government House in Benin City, said the team has lived up to the challenge thrown at them at the unveiling of the re-branded club in 2018.

“I am happy for this new year’s present you have given me and the state. Nothing can be better than this. I asked you to do your best and be promoted to NPFL, that you have achieved. For this feat and victory, I will give you N25 million.”

“The supporters’ club will get N5 million for doing a great job supporting the club all the way to victory,” Obaseki announced at the ceremony.

The governor promised that in addition to the cash gifts, the team will get a new bus, while the supporters’ club will also get one as well, noting, “These buses will provide comfort to the club and the supporters whenever they are traveling for matches.”

He charged the team to ensure that they put in their best to win the Premier League.

Obaseki, who rejected award given to him by the Edo State Football Association, said, as governor, he doesn’t receive awards.

“I don’t receive reward for now, your award can’t be an exception. I will not receive it but will only receive it from you when you win the Nigeria Premier League this season.”

Earlier, the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu, who presented the players of the team to the governor, said that they were in Government House to inform the governor that they have fulfilled the mandate he gave them.

“You asked us to go to Aba to conquer and we went there and have achieved that feat by winning our three matches. We have gone around Benin City with the victorious boys and they have been appreciated by the people of the state,” Shaibu said.

He urged for support for the team to spur them to win the NPFL, which is the new target given to them by the governor.

The team’s coach, Monday Odigie, thanked the governor and his deputy for the great support and encouragement, adding, “We thank Edo State Government, the players, fans and the media for this great feat. We will do our best to win the NPFL.”

Bendel Insurance qualified for the NPFL after picking maximum 9 points at the Nigeria National League (NNL) Super 8 Playoffs in Aba last week. It ended 11 years of Insurance in the lower division.