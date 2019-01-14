Kanu: South-east Govs Working for Buhari 

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka



The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has stated that intelligence reports gathered by the security arm of his organisation shows that all state governors of the South-east zone were working to return President Muhammadu Buhari in the forthcoming presidential election.

Kanu stated this in a broadcast on Radio Biafra network in Israel, and monitored by our correspondent in Awka, Anambra State.

According to him, “The fact still remains that what happens in Nigeria is selection not election, if not, why would Dave Umahi in Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) be campaigning for a murderous All Progressives Congress (APC) government that killed his own people.

“Why would Willie Obiano of Anambra State, a supposed Igbo man, be campaigning so viciously against Peter Obi his mentor and godfather? We know the all-powerful Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is owned and run by Fulani cabal under the direct supervision of Aso Rock which they also own.

“Only INEC announced results are considered valid, so all it takes for a candidate to win is to be in the good books of the Fulani cabal running Nigeria and you are guaranteed success. Those hoping that Atiku will sweep Biafraland because of the Obi factor are misguided because almost every governor in the Southeast is working for Jubril (Buhari).”

IPOB alleged that several other prominent Igbo sons were backing Buhari to win the presidential election, in a contest where their brother, Peter Obi, is a running mate to a major candidate, listing former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Prof Charles Soludo, and Arthur Eze as some of Buhari’s major backers in the zone.

”What should bother everyone more as I study the lives of Igbo elite is the emptiness of their mindless acquisition. After all the contracts Arthur Eze listed, I couldn’t trace any major industry, successful business, philanthropy among others linked to him. What a shame. Even Soludo of all people is working for Jubril (Buhari).”

Kanu said his group would not back down on the earlier declared election boycott, saying: “This current path we have chosen – the path of boycotting the 2019 elections – is a well-considered one geared to leaving no one in doubt that we mean business. We know that some people are wondering what IPOB expects to gain when it refuses to participate in elections.

“I am keenly aware that at first, the logic of a boycott makes little sense to many. Some have said by participating in elections, IPOB will have a chance of helping to elect politicians amenable to self-determination and ultimately a referendum. Well, that’s true but only in theory. In practice, experience has shown that votes hardly count in Nigeria; and where they may count, we have not yet seen any candidate willing to commit to the changes we demand such that the boycott could be reconsidered as a whole or piecemeal for such candidate.”

He also berated the Governor of Ebonyi State, Umahi, saying his recent allegation of IPOB threatening to kidnap him and other South-east governors was meant to incite the Nigeria Army against the group. He described the allegation as a very strong one, but stated that it has been proven that IPOB was not a violent organisation, and that it never planned

such.