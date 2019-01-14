Firm Assures Customers of Quality Service Delivery

Leading telecommunications support service and engineering company, Pilot Science Company Limited (PSCL) has reiterated its commitment to best practice and quality service delivery to existing and prospective customer in 2019.

The Managing Director and CEO of the company, Festus Akinpelu, made the disclosure at a dinner organised by the company recently in Lagos to mark and celebrate its successful end of year working activities.

Akinpelu noted that his company would not offer any service that is short of quality standard, adding that best practice and timely delivery have always been the company’s trade mark in its past 16 years of operation.

The PSCL boss, who also expressed gratitude to God with a praise songs acknowledged that the success recorded so far was achieved by the divine involvement of the Almighty God.

He attributed the breakthroughs of PSCL in 2018 to the excellent performance of his staff, noting that they are the best team of staff the company has ever had.

Also speaking, Acting Business Head/Commercial Manager, PSCL, Ms. Halimat Badamasi, also assured stakeholders that the company would unveil its prospective service packages for customers in 2019.

Some members of staff of the company were also honoured with awards for their outstanding performance in the company in the year 2018.

Among the award wining members of staff was Olanrewaju Ishola, Regional Business Head, PSCL, Abuja, who emerged ‘Best Performing staff of the Year’. He expressed amazement and gratitude over the development, noting that it was the least of his expectation from the company, having rarely spent a year in the company’s employment.

Dignitaries at the event commended the PSCL boss and the company as a whole for a tremendous business impact in the industry.