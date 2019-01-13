Man Without Ego… The Unprecedented Humility of Abubakar Isa Funtua

Humility is not a peculiar habit of self-effacement; rather like having an inaudible voice, it is a gallant respect for reality and one of the most difficult and central of all the virtues. Abubakar Isa Funtua, the son of Alhaji Isa Funtua, undoubtedly appreciates its essence.

Little wonder like anxious teenagers waiting for their bar mitzvah, many Nigerians, near and far-flung, are eager to know who Abubakar is. This palpable and pervasive anxiety is expected because of the self-effacing nature of this cheerful and relentless giver. Frankly, it would not be a heresy to say that Abubakar is not a run-of-the-mill successful entrepreneur fixated on lining their pockets and thriving on cronyism.

Abubakar thrives rather on giving back to the society more than he has ever made from it without any recourse to tokenism. Those who know this unrepentant altruist are acutely aware that he orbits in his self-imposed mission to alleviate the endemic suffering and poverty in Africa, while bringing innate gravitas to the art and act of philanthropy. Abubakar keeps a low-profile and avoids any form of scandal that can jeopardize his name and that of his family. You could be forgiven for imagining that he was shepherded by his father who persistently counselled him that where strength fails, boldness at least will deserve praise.