INEC Trains 16,000 Adhoc Staff in Sokoto

Onuminya Innocent, Sokoto

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Saturday said it would train over 16,000 adhoc staff to man 3035 polling units in Sokoto State In preparation for 2019 general election.

The state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Alhaji Abukakar Sadiq made the disclosure in an interview with THISDAY, noting that the recruitment had already started.

Musa added that bulk of the staff would include serving corp members in the state while others would be from students of federal and state tertiary institutions, lecturers and ex corp members.

He explained that the recruitment has commenced yesterday, urging ex corp members interested in the recruitment “to visit NYSC local government inspector officer of their residence and apply.

The resident commissioner said that those recruited would serve as returning officers ,collation officers, supervisory presiding officers , presiding officers and assistant presiding officers.

He explained that mock training had begun for corp members, noting that the adhoc staff would undergo rigorous training after which oaths would be administered on them to guide against compromise.

Musa commended political parties, traditional rulers, security agencies and other stakeholders for their cooperation in a bid for peaceful and credible elections.

The INEC had slated presidential and National Assembly election for February 16 and governorship and State House of Assembly elections for March 2.