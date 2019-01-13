IG Redeploys Edgal, Appoints Tinubu’s Ex-CSO, Egbetokun, as Lagos CP

By Chiemelie Ezeobi

Ahead of the forthcoming elections in Lagos state, the state Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, has been redeployed and replaced by CP Kayode Egbetokun.

While Edgal was redeployed to the Force Headquarters in Abuja to head the Explosive Ordinance Unit, his successor will be in charge of the Lagos command in acting capacity pending confirmation from the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Egbetokun, who is a former chief security officer (CSO) of former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in 1999, has been described as a consummate officer and mathematician with adequate qualifications to head the police command in the ‘centre of excellence’.

While industry watchers speculate that Edgal’s redeployment could be a fallout of the recent violence by members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) during the campaign flag off of the All Progressives Congress (APC), others posited that it was long overdue.

There are also views that his removal might not be unconnected with his perceived closeness to the State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, with whom he enjoyed a robust relationship during his tenure as Lagos CP.

Edgal, who became Lagos CP in August 2017 following his promotion by the PSC, took over the reigns of office from CP Fatai Owoseni (rtd.).

Prior to his assumption of office as commissioner of police, he was the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) in charge of operations in the Lagos Command.

Egbetokun on the other hand was the Deputy Commandant, Nigeria Police College in Ikeja, Lagos, in 2017.

Born on September 4, 1964 in Erinja, Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State, the acting CP was enlisted into the Nigeria Police on March 3, 1990, as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.

He had his initial cadet training in the Nigeria Police Academy, and has worked in several police commands and formations across the country.

He has held command positions at various times in his 29 years career and one of such was in 1999 when he was appointed the Chief Security Officer to the Governor of Lagos State as a deputy superintendent of police.

He has also served as the Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Lagos; Squadron Commander, Mopol 5, Benin, Benin City; Officer-in-Charge, Anti-Fraud Unit, FCT Command, Abuja; Chief Superintendent of Police, Administration, Lagos State Command Headquarters, Ikeja; Area Commander, Osogbo, Osun State Command, and Area Commander, Gusau, Zamfara State Command.

Egbotokun, graduated from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics in June, 1987 and was a lecturer briefly at Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Lagos, before his enlistment into the police.

His other academic qualifications include MSc. Engineering Analysis, also from UNILAG in 1996; PGD in Petroleum Economics from Delta State University in 2000, and an MBA from Lagos State University, Ojo in 2004.