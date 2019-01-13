Army Unveils Measures to End Kidnapping, Cattle Rustling in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Nigeria Army has unveiled Egwu Eke III (Python Dance) as part of effort to curtail kidnapping, cattle rustling and armed banditry in Katsina State and its environs.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai inaugurated the new measure Saturday, noting that it aimed at revamping the already existing operations of the Nigeria army all over the country to tackle heinous crimes.

Buratai said it became imperative to close the gaps between existing operational bases to avoid criminals and bandits escaping from one operation theatre to another without being notice, hence the launching of the operation.

He urged the troops “to be courageous, focused and work hard in synergy to end the problem of insurgency, kidnapping and banditry confronting the nation.

Buratai, who was represented by the General Officer Commander 8 Division, Maj.-Gen. Steven Olabanji, said the Nigerian Army had resolved that no hiding place for criminals terrorising innocent people in the North-west.

He explained that the flagged off of the operation “will help to checkmate the menace of kidnapping, cattle rustling and banditry among other criminal activities in Katsina and neighbouring states of Zamfara and Kaduna.”

Buratai reminded the troops of their professional responsibility to defend the territorial integrity of Nigeria as well as security of lives and property of the citizenry.

“We must work hard with each other to achieve common goal. What is happening to Nigeria is Nigerian problem and as good Nigerian citizens in uniform, it is our collective responsibility to discharge our duties by defending our country.”

Earlier, the Commander, 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen. Lukman Omoniyi said the operation Egwu Eke III “is to compliment already existing operations of Sharan Daji and Mesa in the state.

Also yesterday, the Katsina State Government said it would put an end to the issue of insecurity relating to kidnappings, banditry and armed robbery facing the state soon.

The Secretary to the State government, Mustapha Inuwa disclosed this at the end of a strategic meeting with the Nigerian Army held at the 17 brigade in Katsina.

He added that the Katsina State Government “is very much passionate about ending insecurity. We have been working with the security agencies. We realize we still have more with recent insecurity which it rate is very alarming.

“In continuation with the Sharon Daji, we are bringing the Nigeria Security agencies and other security agencies to have a United and we’ll coordinated operation. I believe very soon the issue of insecurity will soon be over in the state”.