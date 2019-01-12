Use Your Influence to Ensure Peaceful Election, Buhari Tells S’West Traditional Rulers

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja commended the traditional rulers and the people of South-west, for setting the pace in religious tolerance and unity.

Buhari made the remark in the State House while receiving a delegation of traditional rulers from the South-west led by the Ooni of Ife, and Co-chairman of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

“In the South-west, adherents of both Christianity and Islam co-exist happily and peacefully without allowing religion to alter harmony and love for one another. It is to your credit as traditional rulers that such harmony between religions has been achieved,” Buhari stated.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement, said Buhari also implored traditional rulers in Nigeria to use their positions of influence to secure the country and ensure that the forthcoming elections are peaceful.

He quoted Buhari to have said: “Those who fear that their persons or their policies cannot win elections might resort to incitements to violence. Our young people must not be left to those who will instigate violence and cause others to lose their property or lives. We are determined to keep order and I hope Your Highnesses are on the same page with us.”

According to the statement, Buhari reiterated the commitment of his administration to infrastructure development across the country.

“In every state in Nigeria, we are doing at least one major road project. In the South-west, we are completing the Lagos to Ibadan expressway. “The reconstruction of this road, which is the busiest in Nigeria, had not been given the attention it deserved till now.

“We will complete the first phase of railway, Lagos to Ibadan by the end of this month.

“We are also working on several power projects in the South-west, of importance is the imminent completion of power supply to Ondo South where many of the local governments have not had power for

years,” Buhari was further

quoted.

Furthermore, Adesina said the president observed that Nigeria could only develop if resources were spent on the people and facilities that could promote commerce and create jobs.

The statement added that Buhari thanked the monarchs for the solidarity visit, further quoting him as saying, “I am very much encouraged, and your support makes me even more determined to work with the best of my ability for this country and its people.”

Adesina added that the delegation commended Buhari for making the completion of Lagos–Ibadan expressway and Lagos – Ibadan rail line some of his administration’s priorities.

He also said the monarchs thanked the president for posthumously recognising the late Chief MKO Abiola as Nigerian President and encouraged him to continue his good works, assuring him that history would be kind to him.

The statement added that the royal fathers asked for more developmental projects in the region.

Adesina listed members of the delegation as the Alake of Egbaland; the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, the Oloye of Oye Ekiti, the Olukare of Ikare Akoko, the Aseyin of Iseyin, Deji of Akure and the Alayemore of Ido Osun.