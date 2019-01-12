Promasidor Declares Open 2019 Cowbellpedia Contest

Promasidor Nigeria Limited, makers of Cowbell Milk and organisers of the annual Cowbell Mathematics competition has set the stage for the 2019 edition of the competition.

In an interaction with journalists, the company disclosed the ultimate prize for this year’s contest to be N2 million, with an all-expense paid educational excursion outside the country.

The first and second runners-up would also be rewarded with N1.5 million and N1 million respectively, while the teacher of the top prize winner will be awarded N500,000 and those of the first and second runners-up will get N400,000 and N300,000 respectively.

Managing Director of the company, Mr. Anders Einarsson, also informed that the competition would be divided into two phases which include: qualifying written examination and Television quiz show.

He, however, urged authority in mixed secondary schools to encourage female students to participate in the competition by making a nomination of at least two girls.

He said, “research has shown that a positive relationship exists between girl-child education and the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of a nation. We are seeking more female participation as our way of encouraging girl-child in Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, STEM courses.

Speaking further, Marketing Manager of the company Mr. Abiodun Ayodeji explained that for this year, registration is strictly online atwww.cowbellpedia.ng, while the portal for registration has been opened since Monday, October 1, 2018, to be closed on Sunday, February 3, 2019.

“The qualifying examination would take place nationwide on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at designated centres ,” he said.

He added that each representing school is required to present its best 10 students in Mathematics (five from JSS3 and five from SSS2), irrespective of sex, religion, tribe or state of origin.