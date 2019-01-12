One Hallelujah Records Act, Tosin Bee Plans Big for 2019 

Tosin Bee is a musician of extra ordinary qualities and style which makes him one of the most sought after emerging gospel music powerhouses today. His kind of music has been a blessing so far and has earned him performance slots at major concerts, shows and programmes in and out of Nigeria, making him one of the most sought-after gospel music brands.

Tosin’s style of music is contemporary African music which has earned him so much excellence over the years, keeping inline his sonorous voice which continues to captivate his audience. Unequivocally, his unique style of gospel music largely consists RnB, Hip-fuji, Jazz, Ewi (traditional Yoruba chant) and this injects a breath of fresh air in the Nigerian gospel arena.

His main source of excellence is from the word of God and that drives him on to greater heights. This year, he plans to grow bigger and stronger. Tosin is passionately committed to lifting Jesus Christ higher in his divinely located parish. His passion equally goes out to the elderly, who are struggling to make ends meet.