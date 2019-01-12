Junior Arsenal Emerge Winner of 1st Gani Adams U-13 Football Competition

A first-half strike from Folami Abib was all Junior Arsenal FC, Isale-Eko needed to defeat Ultimate FC, Ikorodu and emerged winners of the Ist Ganiyu Adams U-13 football competition in a keenly contested encounter.

The match which was played at the Legacy Pitch of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos on Thursday, attracted a fairly large crowd including the sponsor and Aare Ona Kakanf, Prince Ganiyu Adams.

Speaking after the presentation of trophies to the winners, Adams berated the state of the National Stadium, which he said was once the pride of the country.

He, therefore, charged the federal government to make effort at putting the edifice in good shape as part of efforts directing Nigeria sports back on track.

“We don’t do well in competitions such as the Olympic Games again because we have ignored the foundation, which is grassroots sports,” Adams said.

He, however, promised to make the tournament bigger in the next edition.

“In the next edition, the four semifinalists would be fully kitted and the jerseys branded,” he promised.

In the third-placed match, Rivers FC, Ebute Metta, won the bronze medal after walloping Alibaba FC, 3-0.