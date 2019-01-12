Ezekwesili Launches American Varsity First Women-only Scholarship

In a bid to encourage the girl-child education, the presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, has launched a scholarship programme for Nigerian women to study at Nexford, an American university.

A statement from the presidential campaign office yesterday said Ezekwesili recently joined the Global Advisory Board of Nexford University and also launched its scholarship programme named after her for Nigerian women to study in the next generation American higher institution.

According to the statement, the board is made up of leading academics and practitioners who help guide Nexford’s ambitious global higher education programme.

The scholarship would see the beneficiaries study at the Nexford University, a next-generation university based in Washington DC offering a competency-based learning model.

The former Minister of Education and #BringBackOurGirls crusader, in a statement yesterday, said she was delighted with the honour of having the five two-year scholarships to Nigerian women, aged 16–25, to study on Nexford’s Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree programme instituted in her name.

Ezekwesili said, “More work must go into widening access and opportunities for women to level the gender playing field. I believe Nexford scholarships will empower more women to study for degrees and equip future leaders with the skills they need to shape our society.

“I hope recipients of the scholarship have a multiplier effect and encourage learners from any socio-economic background to earn degrees. I look forward to strong academic partnerships and research collaboration between Nexford and our Nigerian universities in furtherance of global competitiveness of our country.”

The Chief Executive Officer, Nexford, Fadl Al Tarzi, said that the scholarship would aid the economic growth of Nigeria through those that would be trained.

“Africa’s most populous country is one of Nexford’s key markets. A college degree will boost earnings by more than 20 per cent in sub-Saharan Africa, according to the Economist’s analysis of World Bank Data. By bringing globally affordable, high-qualitative education to Nigeria we hope to play our part in spurring economic mobility,” he added.

The Country Manager, Nexford Nigeria, Miss Olamidun Majekodunmi, described Ezekwesili as a mission driver and strategic personality.

“We have made the strategic decision to align with mission-driven partners and supporters. Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili will bring unique and relevant insights to the board,” Majekodunmi added.