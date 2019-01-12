Edo Govt. seeks more empowerment opportunities for women

Edo State government has partnered with non-governmental organisations to explore ways of empowering women so that they can contribute more to the development of their immediate and extended communities.

Speaking at a one-day conference on women empowerment in Benin City, the state capital, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Mrs Magdalene Ohenhen stressed that “no nation can make progress without creating opportunities for women to be educated and empowered.

The one-day conference entitled “Restoring the Lost Dignity of Womanhood,” held at Imaguero Secondary School in Benin City, in collaboration with Agape for All Nations International (AFANI).

Mrs Ohenhen explained that when women are empowered, they would contribute more to the nation’s development.

“The empowerment conference is apt especially in the face of current daunting socio-economic challenges affecting the progress of women.

“We are continually driving the crusade for women empowerment, creating awareness on health issues and the need for women to go for periodic medical screening,” the commissioner said.

Mrs Elizabeth Omokha, Founder of AFANI, said the organisation is a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) dedicated to the safety and empowerment of women.

Omokha said: “We provide outreach services, education, support, information and advocacy for women.”

She urged the women at the event to key into programmes that would improve their standards of living as well as boost their businesses.

Mrs Heather Onoh, CEO, Smarter Grid International, said her organisation is collaborating with the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development to train rural women on how to install solar equipment.

The well attended event drew participants from all sectors of the state.