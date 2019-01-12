Bassey Eyo, Ola Brown, Seyi Adekunle, Others Join Love Idoko’s Abuja YEEP Summit

By Azuka Ogujiuba

Nigerian youths from across the country, as well as entrepreneurs from all walks of life gathered at the International Conference centre Abuja to commemorate the much anticipated National Youth Entrepreneurship and Empowerment programme, YEEP, organised by Love Idoko’s Activate Success International Foundation. The event was designed to teach youths practical steps on how to become entrepreneurs through exposure to achievers who have done it and would thus empower youths with great ideas.

‘Start Now’, being the theme, was targeted at promoting the spirit of entrepreneurship among Nigerian youths, as no fewer than 30 youths with scintillating business ideas and plans would be empowered with grants which would be disbursed in no time.

Speaking at the event, the convener and founder of Activate Success International Foundation, an event planner and Life Coach, Love Idoko said, “To wait until you are old to pursue your dream is to waste the person that you are. We all have only one life to live, therefore, we must give it our best shot” as she urged youths to imbibe an entrepreneurial approach to life as a way of channeling a lustrous path for the future.

The one-day event, which was sponsored by Nestle, Airtel, School Me Lottery, Belanova apartments, 2 BaBa foundation, Sapphire Scents, Crown Allied and BBB Media, brought in an array of successful Nigerian entrepreneurs who breathed inspiration into the minds of the youths as they relayed their stories so far in the entrepreneurial world. Aside their practical and life-infusing tales, were titbits and principles which guarantee success if practicalised.

Among the panelists were Bassey Eyo, CEO Pay Porte; and Dr Ola Brown, founder Flying Doctors West Africa. Others were: George Okoro, an award-winning photographer; Adewale Aladejana, CEO Sapphire Scents; Onyeka Akumah, CEO Farm Crowdy, Seyi Adekunle, CEO Vodi Tailors; Ogwa Iweze, CEO DZYN; Ucy Rochas, an entrepreneur and humanitarian; and Tosan Jemide, Africa’s top celebrity baker.

Special guest appearance by 2face Idibia, Africa’s music maestro; Nollywood film maker and legislator, Desmond Elliott; and Namure Ediomioya, G.M AIT network operations.

The event, being the first of its kind at the national level, was barraged by multifarious sessions ranging from lectures and symposia, media presentations, panel sessions to entertainment sessions as music artistes Eljoe, Naomee alongside Bash, a sensational oral poet added flair to the event.

Besides, cash prices of N200,000 will be given to 30 youths whose business ideas are selected and will be empowered to start their business.

The National Youth Entrepreneurship and Empowerment programme is a brainchild of Love Idoko, whose desire is to help people discover their talents, as well as purpose and to fan them to maximisation.

Some of the attendees had this to say about the event: ” was there and I loved every moment of it. My life will never remain the same again. God bless the good work that you are doing,” Sylvia said.

“It is incredible what you can learn from torch bearers in the business world, how an amazing platform such as yours can change your life. It was such an honor to be part of this. Thank you,” said Angela O.

“Thank you and all the speakers for inspiring us. Thank you for the platform, the words and the opportunity,” said Ochi.