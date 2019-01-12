Acclaimed Telenovela ‘Wildflower’  Returns on StarTimes

Gists

Wildflower is back on StarTimes. The second season of the acclaimed Filipino telenovelas will be aired from January 20th exclusive on ST Novela E Plus. Wildflower is one of the most watched series on primetime in Philippines and was a real success in Africa when premiered by StarTimes last spring.

“We knew Wildflower had a lot of potentials but we did not expect it to become our most popular drama. Fans have been craving for season 2 since the end of the first season,” explains Echo Zhao, ST Novela E Plus Channel Manager. “We are very happy to start 2019 by broadcasting this amazing show. And believe me, if you liked the first season, you will love the second one.”

Lead actress, Maja Salvador is grateful for the support viewers have given the programme.

“We would like thank our viewers for the love and support they have given us in our first season. This second season, we promise to give your wilder revelations and wilder plot twists. We hope you continue loving and supporting us,” Maja said.

The series is produced by ABS-CBN, is a story of a woman’s courage, determination, and resilience to find justice for her family and for the people of one town. Driven by hope and love, main protagonist Lily/Ivy fights for what is right without putting the law in her hands.

Things will definitely get wilder as tension rises even higher. With Nay Carlota’s death, Ivy is further motivated to put the Ardientes down.