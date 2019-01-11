Vitafoam Donates to First Three Babies of 2019

A leading manufacturer of flexible, reconstituted and rigid foams, Vitafoam Nigeria Plc, has again kept to its long tradition of over one decade of donating gifts to the first three babies of the year and the management of Lagos Island Maternity Hospital (LIMH).

The first three babies of 2019 born, at the Lagos Island Maternity Hospital were the centre of attraction on the New Year’s Day, during the presentation of gifts by the management of Vitafoam Nigeria Plc.

According to records, the first baby of the year, a male, was delivered at exactly 12.00am to the family of Mr. and Mrs. Adegbesan, weighing 3.7 kg.

The second baby, a female, who weighed 2.8 kg, was born at 12:01am to the family of Mrs. Taiwo, and the third was delivered by Mrs Ojewale at exactly 1:58am, a male child weighing 2.9kg.

The gifts included: wooden baby cots, mattresses, pillows, duvet, baby pillows, feeders and lots more to the first baby.

The Vitafoam Nigeria Plc’s Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Taiwo Adeniyi, explained that it was consistent with the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) policy.

He explained further that it had been a sustainable tradition of the company to be involved in the part of a child’s life and will always be at the core of their annual visit to LIMH.

Adeniyi said: “A child of today is tomorrow’s leader and his upbringing will go a long way into the factors that shape his adulthood.

“Children’s products occupy pride of place in the company’s diversified portfolios which take into consideration the needs of various groups in the society.”

“Vitafoam has been known over the years for good quality products, believes in being part of the child’s life from cradle. We have always been known to provide for the home.

“We have products that meets the needs of the baby up to a toddler and when he becomes an adult.”

Stating that Vitafoam believes in being part of the child’s life from cradle, he continued, “there is every chance that the child will use Vitafoam’s products as he grows up. The child will recommend Vitafoam to others, then, it continues from one generation to another. We are part of the child’s life from the day the child is born and that is our motivations”.

Therefore, in support of maternal and child birth in the state and as part of her annual usual practice, Vitafoam Nigeria Plc donated quality mattresses to the management and of LIMH to ensure that the hospital’s facilities are always in good state.

Commending Vitafoam Nigeria Plc for the donation, the Chief Medical Director of LIMH, Dr. Olumuyiwa Eniayewu, pledged to put the materials to good use.

“We are really impressed by your compound gifts this year. We thank Vitafoam for responding with these gifts. We shall make good use of them. We wish Vitafoam continuous success as the number one brand in the industry,” he said.

Reacting to the gifts, mother of the first baby of the year, Mrs Basirat Adegbesan expressed gratitude to God for her safe delivery, while appreciating Vitafoam for the gifts.

She said: “I thank the management of Vitafoam for the gifts to my new born baby. The company will continue to grow higher.”