Sylva Insists Dickson Plotting to Create Wedge between Him, Presidency

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

Former Governor of Bayelsa State, Timipre Sylva, Thursday insisted that Governor Seriake Dickson was plotting to create an artificial war between him and the presidency.

A statement by Sylva’s media aide, Julius Bokoru, said the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state has now foiled that plan.

“The issue here is not about Sylva but a campaign of fake news to undermine the presidency. The purpose for Dickson action, of course, is to bolster the faltering fortunes of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the state and country,” Sylva said.

He added: “ He (Dickson) has ruled the state for almost eight years and he is still obsessed with Sylva, he is still blaming Sylva for his many monumental failures and blaming him for his (Dickson) inability to comprehend the mathematics of good governance after all these years”

But Dickson had maintained that Sylva was an unpopular and desperate politician whose conscience remains his greatest threat.

He said: “Somebody of the exalted status of a former governor is crying wolf where there is none, and hallucinating that a governor reputed to be his political nemesis is after him.

According to Dickson, “The point to note is that the governor is too busy with the execution of the mandate given to him by Bayelsans in place of Sylva to be bothered by anticipated clashes between Sylva and the president’s Chief of Staff.

“This comic claim by Sylva and his minions is a classic example of the wicked taking flight at the sight of nobody.”