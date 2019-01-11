SIFAX Boss, Corporate Affairs Manager Bags Awards

For their outstanding performance, provision of inspiring leadership and support, SIFAX Group’s Group Executive Vice Chairman/ CEO, Taiwo Afolabi, and Corporate Affairs Manager, Olumuyiwa Akande, ended 2018 on a high note by bagging various recognition awards.

The awards were conferred by the Shipping Correspondents Association of Nigeria (SCAN) and the Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

At the maiden edition of the SCAN Awards, Afolabi, bagged the award for Distinguished Leadership In Maritime Sector while Akande received the award for Best Media Relations Manager.

According to President, SCAN, Yusuf Babalola, Afolabi has demonstrated unrivalled leadership excellence in the maritime sector which has propelled SIFAX Group to unprecedented growth in the last few years.

“As an indigenous company, SIFAX Group has held its own among its foreign competitors and this is made possible by the insightful leadership of Afolabi,” he said

He also noted that since Akande, took over the reins as the Corporate Affairs Manager of SIFAX Group, the media has tremendously enjoyed his support which has translated to better media mileage and corporate reputation for the company.

He said: “The media have enjoyed the support of Akande since he took over as the Corporate Affairs Manager. His open door policy has endeared us to him and the department. We have a wonderful relationship with him and for this, we have decided to award him for the great work he is doing in repositioning SIFAX Group for excellence.”

At the 2018 Lagos PR Industry Gala and Awards night, SIFAX Group was awarded the Best PR Support Company of the Year Award in recognition of the company’s consistent support for the programmes and activities of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Lagos State Chapter. Also the Managing Director of Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc, one of the subsidiaries of the SIFAX Group, Basil Agboarumi, was also awarded the NIPR’s 2018 Leadership award.

According to Chairman, Lagos State Chapter of the NIPR, Mr. Segun McMedal, SIFAX Group’s support towards public relations in Lagos State has helped the body to achieve a quantum leap in its activities.

“The company has constantly supported us and we are so happy to reward such loyalty today,” he hinted.

McMedal also noted that the choice of Basil as one of the recipients of the 2018 Leadership Award was a well informed choice.

“We are so delighted that a fellow of the institute rose to become the Managing Director of Nigeria’s foremost ground handling company. We are awarding him today for displaying a high level of exemplary leadership since he joined the company,” he noted.