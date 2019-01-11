PDP Will Win in Sokoto, Says Tambuwal

The Governor of Sokoto State, Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has declared that the state will deliver 100 per cent victory to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at all levels of elections, despite effort of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to distract the government from pursuing its goals and objectives. He stated this at Silame, the headquarters of Silame Local Government Area (LGA) where he officially flagged off his re-election campaign which also coincided with his 53rd birthday celebration.

Speaking before a mammoth crowd of party supporters and faithful, Tambuwal who is also the PDP governorship candidate, reassured the people of his determination to deliver on his campaign promises even as he insisted that all candidates vying for all elective positions including the presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar would be massively voted for by the people of the state.

“Sokoto is a PDP state, there is no doubt about that. No matter what some propagandists may say, this state will be delivered to PDP 100 per cent. How can anyone claim that 50,000 of our solid and faithful members defected to APC in the small courtyard of Senator Wamakko. We cannot be detained by the past, especially by those who plundered the state resources and wanted us to keep quiet. By the special grace of Allah, there will be no retreat, no surrender. We will not surrender our state to people who do not mean well for our people” he added.

According to a statement issued by Tambuwal’s Media Office in Abuja, there have been series of attempt aimed at distracting the focus of the Tambuwal-led PDP government in the state for the ample fact that the government has closed all leakages that made it possible for previous government to fleece the state of its hard-earned resources.

According to the governor; “our opponents are angry because we have refused to open the treasury to service so-called godfathers and their thugs. Our mandate is with the electorates and we will do everything humanly possible to deliver on our campaign promises without equivocation. We are doing everything within our powers to ensure that we forestall the incursion of any armed banditry that has continued to ravage our sister Zamfara State. Our hearts and support are for our neighbours always”.

He lamented the hunger and poverty that the ruling APC and the Buhari-led federal government have brought upon the people and enjoined the people of the state to vote out the APC.

“Life has become unbearable to majority of our people. Sokoto state has not benefitted from the federal government in the last three years. When they realised I was about to leave the APC, they hurriedly packaged a road contract in my village to plead with me not to leave. We cannot continue to tolerate a government that has abandoned his people. The APC hates to invest in our people. Sokoto state will punish the APC at the elections. We will mobilise our people to come out enmasse to vote for PDP. We don’t make empty boasts like our opponents. We speak with our thumbs and PVCs and by next month, we will humble them”, he added.

“The level of insecurity across the country is growing by the day because of APC’s incompetence and failure of leadership. Only recently, Sokoto state had to take extra-ordinary measures to checkmate armed militia that were trying to have a foothold within the state. The primary responsibility of government is to ensure the security of lives and property. Once a government begins to lament like the average Nigerian, then such a government has no business being in power. The APC has no discernible security architecture that would signpost the roadmap out of our present helpless situation. The country needs a proactive leadership to deliver the right approach to confront crises of insecurity, hunger, poverty and gross unemployment,” the statement said.