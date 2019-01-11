Leave Obaseki Alone, Gov’s Aide Warns Edo PDP

The Edo State Government has warned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to leave Governor Godwin Obaseki out of their “predictable and cheap smear campaign,” urging them to focus on the weighty issues that impact on the lives of the people.

In a statement by Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, the state government cautioned the PDP to, as a matter of civic duty, tell the people what they intend to do for them and not drag the hardworking governor into their smear campaigns.

According to the governor’s aide, “It is not hard to see that the PDP has been undone by the fact that they are faced with a purposeful, well-run and transparent government. Hence, they have gone to town with a fictitious story about a non-existent fraud allegation in government that exists only in their imagination. For the records, we make bold to say that the alleged fraud does not exist.”

He said that, as a government whose programme is anchored on the development of the state and its people, Governor Obaseki’s administration has the mandate to run an issues-based campaign during this season and keep the people abreast of the numerous developmental programmes that directly impact on their lives.

He added, “But as is their stock in trade, the PDP is making spurious allegations about a non-existent fraud, showcasing once again a lack of understanding of governance.

“The records are there to show what the Governor Obaseki-led government has done and continued to do for the people of Edo State, from job creation to infrastructural development, investment promotion and industrialisation, which all residents in the state can readily testify to, in the governor’s efforts at repositioning the state for prosperity. That is what we are campaigning with this season.”

The governor’s aide advised the opposition to emulate the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) issues-based campaign and desist from the campaign of bile and bitterness.