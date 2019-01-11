I Will Expose Kwankwaso’s Financial Atrocities, Says Ganduje

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, has said it is high time his government came out to divulge all the alleged financial atrocities committed by Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s administration.

Ganduje stated this yesterday when he inaugurated 12 campaign committees in the Coronation Hall at the state Government House.

According to him, the reason he chose this time to expose the Kwankwaso’s government after serious pressure to do so by the populace is because of the chain of lies the former governor is spreading in his recent political outings in the state.

Ganduje said: “There were cases of embezzlement on projects such as the five kilometres roads embarked upon by his (Kwankwaso) government where the monies meant for the projects were released and siphoned and the projects abandoned till date.”

The governor said all the documents on such projects were handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other anti-graft agencies which are going to make a thorough investigation and expose the looters of the state resources.

Ganduje, however, revealed the names of the committees as that of Transport, Security, Publicity, Contact, Women, Disabled among others.

He said these committees are expected to work assiduously by ensuring the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at all levels.

“We are going to embark on a rancour-free electioneering and take the sanctity of human life seriously.

“We are going to make sure that we do not engage in attacking personalities, rather, we are going to embrace an issue-based campaign,” the governor stated.