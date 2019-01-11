Gen Alkali’s Murder: Police Declare 13 More Suspects Wanted

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The Plateau State Police Command Thursday declared 13 more suspects wanted in connection with the death of a former Army Chief of Administration, the late General Mohammed Alkali, who was allegedly murdered and his corpse discovered at an abandoned well in Dwei, Jos South Local Government Area (LGA) of the state last year.

The police, which had earlier declared eight persons wanted, including the Village Head of Dura – Du District, Mr. Yakubu Rap, who are currently standing trial in court after they willingly submitted themselves, said in a press statement that it arrived at the recent names after painstaking investigation.

Among those declared wanted in the latest efforts to apprehend the culprits, are 12 males from Dwei village in Du district and one other male from Gushen village, all of Jos South LGA of the state.

The Police named the suspects as Kannan Nyam, SolomonGyang Jang, Dustine (Surname Unknown),Dung Deme,Gyang Murrak, Da Chuwang Samuel, NyamSamuel and Dung Gbeh, Daddy Dogo, James Dung, Gyang Dung and Jay Boy.

The Police Spokesman of the Command, Mathias Tyopev who signed the statement added that the suspects were declared wanted following further investigation into the circumstances that led into the death of the former retired army officer.

He said, “After an elaborate, discreet and painstaking investigation into the Culpable Homicide case of late Major General IM Alkali (retired) by Plateau State Police Command Jos, it has further revealed that the following suspects now at large had actively participated in the illegal activities that led to the death of the late General.”