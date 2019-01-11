Complete Sports Editor Loses Dad

Elder Solomon Ajayi Esan, father of Complete Sports Editor, Dare Esan is dead.

He died on December 26,2018 at his residence, P.D 21,General Hospital Road Ilaje, Ilesa in Osun State after a brief illness. He was aged 95 years.

A devout Christian, Elder Esan who was a foundation member of Egbe Ife Kristi of St. Peters’ Anglican Church, Isona, Ilesa will begin his final journey home on Friday February 8, 2019 with a Christian Wake at N.U.D Primary School, General Hospital Road, Ilaje, Ilesa.

He will be buried on Saturday February 9, 2019 after a funeral/thanksgiving outing at St Peters’ Anglican Church in Isona, Ilesa at 10am.

He was a former national president of Iwara Progressive Union. Elder Esan is survived by children, grandchildren and great-grand children.