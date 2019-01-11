Coachella: BurnaBoy Loses Cool, Brands Nigeria ‘Home of Unprogressive Fools’

Sunday Ehigiator

Music Star, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy is at it again and this time, the target of his wrath are Nigerians, who he says represent the largest number of ‘unprogressive fools’.

Drama started when the ‘Ye’ croner pointed out an issue with the way his name appeared on the line-up poster where he was announced as one of the performers at the upcoming 2019 edition of the Coachella festival.

He complained about the size of the character, and tamed it as derogatory to his person and standards of Africa, he represents. This however generated a lot of reactions on Twitter.

Perhaps, taken aback by the negative comments and opinions from a number of his citizens, Burna Boy took to his Instagram page to complain about the ‘backward unprogressive’ mindsets of Nigerians.

In a now deleted post shared on Friday, January 4, 2018, Burna Boy wrote: ”Don’t worry; I know for a fact that my own country, Nigeria is home to the largest number of backward unprogressive fools.

“I will still fight for them because they are not mentally advanced enough to fight for themselves. They will forever have my genuine undying love.

“To the few proud young African Intellectuals who will not conform to whatever bullshit they are given, you are the only hope of Africa. God bless you all.”

Although, after deleting the post he promised to hold a press conference where he will further explain the reasons and justification for his actions, however, many Nigerians who reacted to this, dragged the singer who according to them is allowing his ‘hype last year get into his head’.

Here are some tweets below;

@Chrisblin wrote; “Backward unprogressive fools” because you were corrected to embrace the pyramid pattern of how things works First feature and you want to be the headline artist. One can overreact but failing to admit one’s mistakes is where the problem lays. He thinks he’s Mandela too.”

@Uncle_Ajala wrote; “Burna Boy just called some Nigerians backward unprogressive fools and some people are angry, in a country where many people are doing everything for Buhari to be president for another four years, if that’s not a country with many backward unprogressive fools, I don’t know what it is”.

@Abisolathegreat wrote; “Man this can’t be true, @burnaboy referered to Nigeria as a home of ‘Backward unprogressive fools’? If this is true, then something has gone terribly wrong. To say this is shocking is an understatement”.

@XammyOfficial wrote; “This can never be my MCM. Wondering where all those “Backward unprogressive fools” who claims to be Burna Boy’s diehard fans are”.

@EnekemGreg wrote; “Burna Boy Just called Nigerians ‘Backward Unprogressive Fools’. It all started from a FONT. You all have given too much power and Attention to the wrong person this time, Man is now intoxicated because he makes songs that sound good when you are high”.

@Pearllyndah wrote; “Okay. Now it’s beginning to seem like Burna boy just wants to trend. Because saying “Nigeria is the home to the largest number of backward unprogressive fools” was a really unnecessary thing for him to have said”.