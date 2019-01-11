Baga Attack: NEMA Commences Distribution of Relief Materials to Displaced Persons

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has commenced the distribution of essential food and nonfood items to persons fleeing Baga in Borno State.

Baga, few days ago, came under Boko Haram attack, leading to residents of the town to flee to Maiduguri, Monguno in Borno State and neighbouring countries.

It is believed that over 50,000 persons fled the town and neighbouring villages in Kukawa Local Government Area as military operations to take back the area continued.

NEMA has already distributed relief materials to more than 20,000 persons, who were displaced from the troubled area and accommodated at Gubio and Teachers Village camps in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Speaking at the Teachers Village camp during the distribution of the relief materials to the newly displaced persons from Baga, the head of the Special Intervention Team to Borno State, Air Commodore Akugbe Iyamu, who is the Director of Search and Rescue NEMA, represented the Director General of the agency, Mustapha Maihaja, saying the intervention become necessary as thousands of people continued to flee to Maiduguri from the troubled spots.

Iyamu, who distributed the relief items directly to the displaced persons, noted that the special intervention is a continuation of the agency’s efforts at alleviating the plight of the victims of insurgency.

He said the process of integrating the IDPs into monthly feeding scheme has already commenced, and assured them of the agency’s continuation of monthly distribution of the food items.

The food and other items distributed to the IDPs included rice, beans, tomatoes food seasoning and beverages. Others included mattresses, mosquito nets, buckets, blankets, clothes, nylon mats and toiletrie