Atiku Becoming Paranoid over Buhari’s Achievements, Says Lai Mohammed

By Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has slammed the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of becoming paranoid and nervous over the massive achievements of the Buhari Administration.

He also dismissed as ‘acute paranoia’ the allegation by the former Vice President that the APC-led federal government was using state resources for electioneering campaign.

His sharp rebuke was a riposte to the statement from one Abubakar’s media aides, over the widely-circulated testimony series of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture to showcase the Administration’s achievements.

Mohammed said the action of the PDP candidate amounted to an acknowledgement of the Buhari Administration’s impressive achievements.

He also challenged the Atiku Campaign Organisation to provide evidence in support of the accusation that the Buhari administration was using state resources for electioneering campaign.

”In publicising the activities and achievements of the federal government, the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture is only carrying out its statutory role. Long before the elections, the Ministry has used various platforms, including Town Hall Meetings, to showcase the activities and achievements of the Administration. ”We understand that the PDP and the Atiku Campaign Organisation have been rattled by the achievements as well as the effectiveness of the campaign to showcase them. We are sorry we can’t help them,” Mohammed said.

The minister, however expressed surprise that the same PDP said the Buhari Administration had not achieved anything has now turned around to admit that the media space is awash with video testimonies from Nigerians on the administration’s achievements.