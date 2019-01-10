SNHS Laments Poor Funding, Attention to Medical Rehabilitation

Ayodeji Ake

Stakeholders in the Nigerian Health Sector (SNHS) has asked the federal government to ensure adequate funding of the Medical Rehabilitation Therapists Board (MRTB).

As contained in its communiqué after an independent review of the MRTB activities in Nigeria, the group said the federal government needs to pay more attention to medical rehabilitation therapy in the country.

Other challenges facing the MRT in Nigeria, identified by the stakeholders, are lack of investments, quackery and shortage of personnel.

Some of the resolutions contained in the communique read: “One key subsector of the medical services that had in the past gotten limited attention is the Medical Rehabilitation Therapists due to lack of investments, quackery and shortage of personnel.

“There is an urgent need for the review of the board’s enabling law and gazette, as some difficulties, mostly legal which the board face now were not foreseen and catered for in the existing enabling laws.

“There is also a need for funding for the completion and furnishing of the National Secretariat in Abuja, so that the Board can have a befitting and work friendly place to operate from.”

The communiqué noted there was an urgent need for increased support for the funding and actualisation of a National Medical Rehabilitation Centre, amongst many other challenges.

The group commended the Federal Ministry of Health and management of MRTB for stabilising the practice of medical rehabilitation in Nigerian.

They however recommended steadfast advocacy and uncompromising standards in managing the practice in Nigeria.