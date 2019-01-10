Secondus Berates Buhari, APC for Creating Artificial Relevance

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has berated President Muhammadu Buhari and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), for trying to give a mistaken impression that they are popular when the hand writing on the wall is clear that the people have outrightly rejected them.

Secondus, in a statement by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, said it is laughable that even with the glaring incompetence of the APC administration in the last 42 months that has put the country in comatose state, the party still expect some body with sane mind to leave PDP and join it.

The National Chairman said rather than leak the wound of its shattered image arising from an obvious squandered goodwill, APC has instead embarked on rumour peddling and buying of PDP leaders.

He stressed that the drowning party has been struggling to give artificial relevance to its image by trying to lure people and create some photoshop to give impression of a non- existent relevance and popularity.

Secondus stated, “When it happens that somebody had to leave light to join darkness, then know it that all is not well with such a person.

“Nigerians have been watching regrettably, a President and his party that cannot embark on campaign because he has nothing to showcase indulging in photoshopping with anything associated to PDP to drop wrong impression of popularity among Nigeria.

“Having failed to find a performing APC governor to flaunt, the party and the President allow themselves in name dropping and rumour peddling of having in their fold some performing PDP governors.”