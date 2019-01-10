Obaseki takes ward-to-ward campaign to Egor, says vote for APC will sustain ongoing human, infrastructural devt  

In continuation of his ward-to-ward campaign, Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, was in Egor Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday, where he canvassed for votes for candidates of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming general elections.

Obaseki explained that a vote for President Muhammadu Buhari is a vote for him and would translate to better life for Edo people and residents.

“This election is about APC and President Muhammadu Buhari, as a victory for the President is a victory for Obaseki and it will enable us continue our developmental projects in the state to make life better for Edo people,” he told the voters.

At Ward 3, the governor commended the party faithful for their loyalty and urged them to do more by winning the hearts of more people using the achievements of the APC-led government in the state.

“This ward is a performing ward. You voted en-mass for APC during the last election and we want you to double your performance in this year’s election by winning more hearts that would vote for the APC” the governor said, and assured that his administration will in five weeks’ time, develop the design and award contract for the reconstruction of Power Line Road in Uwelu area of the state.

He introduced the party’s candidates for Egor/Ikpoba-Okha House of Representatives seat,

Hon. Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonayinma; Edo South Senatorial seat, Hon Patrick Obahiagbon; and Hon. Crosby Eribo, who is seeking a seat in the Edo State House of Assembly.

He promised to reward the best performing ward in Edo South Senatorial District and emphasised that massive support by the electorates in all the units will enable his administration sustain the ongoing human and infrastructural development in the state.

The three APC candidates; Hon. Agbonayinma, Eribo and Obahiagbon promised to join hands with the governor to attract more projects to the state and pass bills to support the governor’s developmental strides, when elected.